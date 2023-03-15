Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 7.8pc in 2022

Sri Lanka's economy shrank 7.8 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, government data showed on Wednesday, as the country struggled with its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

The island's fourth-quarter GDP contracted 12.4 per cent, according to the figures.

Sri Lanka's growth is expected to shrink by 3 per cent this year, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday but growth is expected to rebound in 2024.