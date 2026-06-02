India, US near trade pact as tariff terms hinge on Section 301 relief, source says

India is likely to discuss Washington’s Section 301 investigation and potential tariff measures with US trade officials, as the two nations seek to finalise a deal, an Indian government source said on Monday.

A US delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch will hold three days of talks with Indian trade officials in New Delhi from Tuesday.

The US and India reached an initial understanding for a trade deal in February, but negotiations slowed after President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures were struck down by the US Supreme Court.