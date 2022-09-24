UK fights inflation with tax-cutting budget

Britain’s new government on Friday unveiled a multi-billion-pound package to support households and businesses hit by the highest inflation in decades, cutting taxes as the nation heads for recession.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, fresh from being appointed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, said caps on soaring energy bills would cost £60 billion ($68 billion) in the first six months.

The costly plan aims to boost economic growth -- but sterling collapsed to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 as traders fretted over its impact on public finances.