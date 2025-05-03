Adani hopes Bangladesh will pay all outstanding dues

Bangladesh has substantially reduced its outstanding dues to India's Adani Power, related to a power-supply deal and the company is confident of recovering the roughly USD 900 million still remaining, its chief financial officer said.

Bangladesh has struggled to pay its dues per the deal, signed in 2017, as imports got costly since the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022 and amid the domestic political turmoil last August that led to the ouster of the country's prime minister.