UK inflation in surprise drop to 18-month low

British inflation unexpectedly slowed in August, data showed Wednesday, hitting an 18-month low and sparking hope this week's widely-forecast interest rate hike by the Bank of England could be its last for now.

The Consumer Prices Index dropped slightly to 6.7 per cent from 6.8 per cent in July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement on the eve of the BoE's latest monetary policy decision.

That was the lowest since February 2022 and confounded expectations for an acceleration to 7.1 per cent on higher energy prices.

Wednesday's news sent the pound sliding almost 0.4 per cent to $1.2347 in morning deals, with the US Federal Reserve set to hold rates later in the day.