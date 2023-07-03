Russia to cut oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August, oil price rises

"Within the efforts to ensure the oil market remains balanced, Russia will voluntarily reduce its oil supply in the month of August by 500,000 barrels per day by cutting its exports by that quantity to global markets," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

The Russian announcement came just minutes after the Saudi statement. Novak's spokeswoman declined to say whether Russian oil output would decline by the same amount as its exports.

Russia's exports have stayed strong despite Western sanctions. It has already pledged to reduce its output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.5 million bpd from March until year-end.