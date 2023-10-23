Anti-obesity drugs can be boost for food makers, investors say

"Novo's breakthrough can definitely lead to major changes - both for food and beverage companies, but also for other health-related stocks within the obesity industry," said Kiran Aziz, head of responsible investments at Norway's biggest pension fund KLP, which holds stakes in both Novo Nordisk and a number of food companies.

She added, however, that more focus should be paid to the impact on supermarkets, where margins are thinner and the impact on profitability may be greater.

Nestle has already started work on products that "companion" weight loss drugs like Wegovy, CEO Mark Schneider said last week, which may include supplements to help compensate for the "loss of lean muscle mass" and "rapid regain of weight".

Those initiatives, and the limited availability of the drug as Novo struggles to keep up with demand, have persuaded some investors that the so-called "miracle drugs" will not hurt the industry in the long term.

The initial market reaction to the new class of weight-loss drugs is reminiscent of early hype over the metaverse, which has since flamed out as investors and companies realise that behaviour is slow to change, said Arda Ural, EY Americas Industry Markets Leader, Health Sciences and Wellness.

"The problem is that lower social economic groups have more obesity and risk factors, but the cost of taking these medications is a limiting factor," Ural said. "Making this affordable and starting to see the positive downstream impacts will be something that changes at glacial speed."

Still, the stock market impact left some food manufacturers "trembling," said John Plassard, senior investment specialist at Nestle investor Mirabaud Group.