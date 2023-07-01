Argentina makes IMF loan repayment partly with yuan

Short on dollars, Argentina on Friday made a $2.7 billion loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund partly using Chinese yuan, the economy ministry said.

To avoid dipping into its limited foreign currency reserves, the country also used so-called Special Drawing Rights -- an asset created by the IMF to supplement countries' official reserves -- for part of the payment due.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack in a statement confirmed: "The Argentine authorities continue to remain current on their financial obligations to the Fund."