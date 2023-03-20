UK, Ukraine sign digital trade deal to aid post-war reconstruction

“The historic digital trade deal signed today paves the way for a new era of modern trade between our two countries,” Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said in a statement.

The deal comes as Ukrainian ministers and 200 UK and international businesses and officials meet in London to discuss future Ukraine reconstruction projects.

Trading digitally is particularly important in the current conflict, where damage to Ukrainian infrastructure and warfare makes it “much harder” to trade physically, the department said.

Digital tools and technologies will help Ukrainians access everyday vital goods and services during the war, it added.