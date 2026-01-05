Economy grew 8pc in 2025 despite US tariffs: Vietnam

Vietnam said on Monday its economy grew 8.0 per cent last year, thanks to strong gains in services, construction and exports, including to the United States -- despite fresh tariffs taking effect.

"GDP in 2025 is projected to grow significantly at an estimated rate of 8.02 per cent compared to the previous year," the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

Vietnam has long been a success story among Asian economies. Last year's growth rate was the highest since 2022 when GDP also hit 8.0 per cent.

Vietnam posted strong growth despite new trade levies from the United States, its largest export market, on a range of products including clothing and shoes.