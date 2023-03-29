China: Is its 'socialist market economy' era over?

Thirty years ago, on 29 March 1993, China formally amended its constitution and adopted the "socialist market economy" as the country's economic system.

The move marked a significant step in the nation's decades-long economic "reform and opening-up" process, which began in 1978 following years of political, social and economic upheaval caused by the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution.

It laid the foundation for the "development of the socialist rule of law," and by incorporating the concept into the constitution, shaped the direction of China's economic development, according to the People's Daily, the newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

"China's first real major economic reform began in the rural areas in the 1980s, when state-run factories were converted into private ones and some local officials began their own small factories," said Dexter Roberts, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Indo-Pacific Security Initiative.