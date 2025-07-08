Trump says new tariff deadline ‘not 100pc firm’

But in a move that will cause fresh uncertainty in a global economy already unsettled by his tariffs, the 79-year-old once again left the countries room to negotiate a deal.

“I would say firm, but not 100 per cent firm,” Trump told reporters at a dinner with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when asked if 1 August deadline was firm.

Pressed on whether the letters were his final offer, Trump replied: “I would say final -- but if they call with a different offer, and I like it, then we’ll do it.”

The US president had unveiled sweeping tariffs on imports on what he called “Liberation Day” on 2 April, including a baseline 10 per cent tariff on all countries.

But he quickly suspended all tariffs above 10 per cent for 90 days following turmoil in the markets.

They were due to kick back in on Wednesday and Trump sent the letters in advance of that deadline.