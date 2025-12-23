Gold hits record high on safe-haven demand, silver climbs to new peak
Gold soared to a record high today, Tuesday, coming within a whisker of breaching the USD 4,500-per-ounce level, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on US-Venezuela tensions, while silver also rallied to a fresh peak.
Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at USD 4,479.18 per ounce, as of 0527 GMT, after hitting a record USD 4,497.55 earlier in the day. US gold futures for February delivery jumped one per cent to USD 4,511.50.
"US-Venezuelan tensions are keeping gold on the radar for investors as an uncertainty hedge," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, adding that gold had surged this week as part of a broader positioning shift with US interest rates projected to ease further.
Waterer said buyers continued to see precious metals as an effective way to diversify portfolios and preserve value, adding that "I don't think we are at the high watermark yet for gold or silver."
US President Donald Trump last week announced a "blockade" of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela.
Further support for gold came from reports that Trump could name a new Federal Reserve Chair by early January, with markets pricing in two rate cuts for next year amid expectations of a more dovish policy stance.
Bullion, a classic refuge in times of geopolitical and economic unease, has surged more than 70 per cent this year, riding a potent mix of geopolitical risks, rate-cut bets, central bank buying, de-dollarisation and renewed exchange-traded fund inflows.
"With year-end approaching, thinner liquidity conditions could amplify price swings," said Frank Walbaum, a market analyst at Naga, noting that gold might remain especially sensitive to geopolitical headlines and shifts in rate expectations.
Spot silver was up 0.5 per cent at USD 69.39 after touching a record USD 69.98, with its year-to-date gains topping 141 per cent and outpacing gold on supply deficits, industrial demand and investment inflows.
Michael Brown, a senior strategist at Pepperstone, said some consolidation was possible over the festive period as liquidity thinned.
He, however, said the rally should resume in earnest once volumes returned, with the USD 5,000 level a natural target for gold next year and the USD 75 mark a longer-term objective for silver.
Spot platinum jumped 1.9 per cent to USD 2,165.67, its highest in more than 17 years, while palladium rose 1.9 per cent to a three-year high of USD 1,792.51, tracking strength in gold and silver.