Gold hits record high on safe-haven demand, silver climbs to new peak

Gold soared to a record high today, Tuesday, coming within a whisker of breaching the USD 4,500-per-ounce level, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on US-Venezuela tensions, while silver also rallied to a fresh peak.

Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at USD 4,479.18 per ounce, as of 0527 GMT, after hitting a record USD 4,497.55 earlier in the day. US gold futures for February delivery jumped one per cent to USD 4,511.50.

"US-Venezuelan tensions are keeping gold on the radar for investors as an uncertainty hedge," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, adding that gold had surged this week as part of a broader positioning shift with US interest rates projected to ease further.