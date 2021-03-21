Qatar’s minimum wage for migrant workers takes effect

A legislation setting a minimum wage for migrant workers came into effect in Qatar on Saturday, as part of major changes to the Gulf nation’s labour market.

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs announced the implementation of the new minimum wage and said it applies to all workers and domestic workers from all nationalities, DPA news agency quoted the state media as saying.

Qatar set a monthly minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275), becoming the first country in the region to adopt a non-discriminatory minimum wage.

Under the legislation, employers must ensure that workers have decent accommodation and food, and also pay allowances of at least 300 and 500 riyals to cover costs of food and housing respectively, if they do not provide workers with these directly.