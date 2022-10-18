Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

But the price of regular petrol is still twice the amount before the start of the crisis last year while diesel is three and a half times more than what it was in December 2021.

Earlier this year motorists spent weeks to get fuel, contributing to weeks of protests that forced president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country in July and quit.

The wait at the pumps has reduced to a few hours in recent weeks, but fuel is still strictly rationed because of an enduring shortage of dollars needed to pay for essential imports.

Public transport also ground to a halt due to a lack of diesel but now services are almost back to normal, although many fares -- in common with soaring prices for other services and goods -- have doubled.