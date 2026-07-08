Oil prices extend rally as US strikes on Iran revive geopolitical fears

Oil prices extended a surge on Wednesday as the Middle East crisis burst back into the spotlight with US forces launching fresh strikes on Iran after an attack on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The sudden flare-up has stoked concerns about peace talks between the foes as they look to end their conflict and fully reopen the crucial waterway.

It added to the dour mood on trading floors amid a fresh tech sell-off caused by questions over stretched valuations and when companies will start realising profits from the eye-watering sums pumped into the AI sector in recent years.