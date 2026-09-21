India to get 100pc duty-free export access to New Zealand as FTA to come into force on 20 Oct

A free trade agreement between India and New Zealand, signed in April, will come into force on 20 October, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, as New Delhi seeks to boost exports and attract investment amid shifts in global trade.

The deal with New Zealand comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a law that gives him authority to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on countries such as India for buying Russian oil.