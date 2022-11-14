India's smartphone shipments drop 10pc in Q3 as prices hit record: IDC

India's smartphone market fell by 10 per cent year-on-year last quarter to 43.5 million units, marking the lowest third-quarter shipment since 2019, and a high inventory pile-up is expected to lead to a muted fourth quarter, market research firm IDC said on Monday.

Despite the festival season beginning earlier than usual, the unrelenting rise in prices pulled down shipments in the world's second-biggest smartphone market, IDC said.