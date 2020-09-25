Rice price in Vietnam drop as harvest begins, Philippines halts buying

Rice export prices fell in top hubs this week, with rates in Vietnam extending a slide as the Philippines halted purchases and the onset of a new harvest added pressure.

Vietnam’s rates for 5 per cent broken rice eased to $470-$475 a tonne on Thursday, from a range of $485-$490 a tonne a week earlier.

“The autumn-winter harvest has started at some parts of the Mekong Delta, including Bac Lieu and Dong Thap provinces,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.