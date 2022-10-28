Japan to unveil huge economic package to address inflation

Japan is on Friday expected to announce an economic stimulus package that local media said could be worth $200 billion to cushion the impact of inflation and a weak yen.

Prices are rising in the world’s third-largest economy at the highest rate in eight years, although its three-per cent inflation remains below the sky-high levels seen in the United States and elsewhere.

The yen has also lost over 20 per cent of its value against the dollar this year, prompting authorities to intervene at least once in recent weeks, with further moves to prop up the currency suspected though unconfirmed by the government.