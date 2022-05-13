Stocks bounce after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

Global stock markets rebounded Friday as fears eased about the pace of interest rate rises in the United States that are aimed at bringing down the country's highest inflation in decades.

Wall Street pushed strongly higher with the Dow climbing 1.6 per cent in late morning trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 3.6 per cent and the S&P rose 2.3 per cent.

European equities all closed more than two percent higher following solid gains in Asia.

"It is largely a sentiment-driven trade wrapped up in the notion that stocks are deeply oversold and due for a bounce," analysts at Briefing.com said.