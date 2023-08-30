India decides to allow rice export to Singapore: External affairs ministry

“Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly,” Bagchi added.

India on 27 August introduced additional safeguards on exports of basmati rice so as to prevent exports of non-basmati white rice, which is presently under the prohibited category.

Last Sunday, the government said it has received credible field reports regarding misclassification and illegal export of non-basmati white rice.

“It has been reported that non-basmati white rice is being exported under the HS codes of parboiled rice and basmati rice,” the government said in a statement.

Notably, the export of non-basmati white rice was prohibited from 20 July to check the domestic prices and ensure domestic food security. The government noticed that despite restrictions put on certain varieties, rice exports have been high during the current year.