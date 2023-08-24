IMF frees $7.5b for Argentina, lowers bar for economy targets

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday approved the disbursement of $7.5 billion for Argentina after completing the fifth and sixth reviews of their $44 billion program, the IMF said.

Various economic targets included in the program were eased, as in the fourth review, and waivers for non-observance were also in place, the IMF said.

Total disbursements under the arrangement are now about $36 billion, the fund said. Most of the cash is being used to pay back the fund for another program.

IMF staff and Argentina had reached an agreement late in July, which had eased economic targets partly because a devastating drought has created a challenging environment for the grains exporter.