Former US Fed chair Alan Greenspan dead at 100

“Under his leadership, the Federal Reserve achieved a sustained era of price stability that supported economic growth and helped anchor the public’s confidence in the institution,” the central bank said in a statement.

Greenspan’s wife Andrea Mitchell, a veteran correspondent with NBC News, said in a statement that he passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

“He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes,” she added.

The Fed on Monday expressed “deep sadness” at Greenspan’s passing, lauding his contributions to “monetary policy and economic thought,” according to a statement.