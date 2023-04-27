Argentina to pay for Chinese imports in yuan instead of dollars

This would “replace” the use of Argentina’s US dollar reserves.

Argentina’s government on Tuesday accused the country’s rightwing opposition of fueling a dramatic erosion of the peso against the dollar, and ordered an investigation.

The peso stood at 227 to the dollar at the official exchange rate Tuesday, but reaching more than double that on the parallel “blue” market.

The slide started last week after several days of pressure on the peso in a period of pre-election uncertainty in a country with exchange controls in place to limit the effects of a financial crisis and rampant inflation of more than 100 per cent year-on-year.