Germany to lower tax on gas to help consumers

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Germany would temporarily slash the sales tax on gas to help consumers facing soaring bills amid a crunch in Russian energy supplies.

Scholz said the move to cut the VAT on gas to seven percent from 19 per cent currently was intended to offset an energy surcharge in the wake of the Ukraine war expected to cost households hundreds of euros.

"The discounted sales tax will apply as long as the gas surcharge is being applied, that is until 31 March, 2024," he told reporters.