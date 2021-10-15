UK eases foreign trucker rules to tackle supply chain crisis

Britain on Friday announced it was easing rules on how many deliveries foreign lorry drivers can make, in an attempt to ease a supply chain crisis before Christmas.

Drivers coming from the European Union can currently only make two pick-ups and drop-offs within seven days of arriving in Britain.

Under the new rules, which the government hopes to implement before Christmas, they will be able to make unlimited trips during a two-week period.

"That's the equivalent of adding thousands of extra lorry drivers to the road..., it'll come in towards the end of the year," transport minister Grant Shapps told Sky News.