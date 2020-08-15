US-China trade deal review postponed as China ramps up farm, energy purchases

The United States and China have delayed a review of their Phase 1 trade deal initially slated for Saturday, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters, citing scheduling conflicts and the need to allow time for more Chinese purchases of US exports.

No new date for the initial six-month compliance review between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has been agreed, the sources said.

The officials were expected to hold a videoconference on Saturday, the six-month anniversary of the trade deal's 15 February entry into force as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading globally.