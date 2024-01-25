In flat oil market, hedge funds focus on relative risks: Kemp

Portfolio investors anticipate petroleum prices will remain rangebound in the short term so positioning is increasingly focused on expected changes in relative performance among the major crude and fuels contracts.

On the crude oil side, investors have revealed a strong preference for Brent over WTI, while among fuels, US contracts are favoured over European gas oil.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 11 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts over the seven days ending on 16 January.