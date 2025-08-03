Eight OPEC+ countries raise production by 547,000 bpd

Saudi Arabia, Russia and six key members of the OPEC+ alliance said Sunday they will increase production by 547,000 barrels a day in a move which analysts say aims to regain market share amid resilient crude prices.

Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, along with the Saudis and Russians -- together nicknamed the Voluntary Eight (V8) -- currently produce about 41-42 million barrels a day, so the increase is about 1.5 percent.

Analysts said there was unlikely to be a major impact on prices, with the Brent reference oil currently selling at about $70 a barrel.

"The eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547,000 barrels per day in September 2025 from August 2025 required production level," said a statement released after a meeting where the hike was agreed.

The eight key producers, who started increasing production in April, affirmed their commitment to market stability on "current healthy oil market fundamentals," an OPEC statement read.