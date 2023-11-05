War with Hamas to cost Israel above $50b: Newspaper

Calcalist described the ministry as deeming 200 billion shekels an "optimistic" estimate. But the ministry said it does not stand by Calcalist's data.

Hamas gunmen from Gaza launched the deadliest attack on Israel's civilians in the country's history on Oct. 7 and Israel has since bombarded Gaza with the goal of eliminating the group.

Calcalist said half of the cost would be in defence expenses that amount to some 1 billion shekels a day. Another 40-60 billion shekels would come from a loss of revenue, 17-20 billion for compensation for businesses and 10-20 billion shekels for rehabilitation.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has previously said Israel's government was preparing an economic aid package for those impacted by Palestinian attacks that will be "bigger and broader" than during the COVID-19 pandemic.