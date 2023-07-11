UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on economy

Despite the rise, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said Britain's "jobs market is strong with unemployment low by historical standards".

The ONS added that pay excluding bonuses had risen at record levels.

"Due to high inflation, however, the real value of weekly earnings are still falling, although now at its slowest rate since the end of 2021," noted Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

Hunt insisted Monday there could "be no sustainable growth without eliminating the inflation that deters investment and erodes consumer confidence".