US temporarily lifts sanctions on Iranian oil until 21 Aug

"As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil."

Under a memorandum of understanding signed last week between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. agreed to issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances and transportation.

Payment of funds to Iran may be made in U.S. dollar-denominated funds, according to the license.

Cuba, North Korea and Crimea are among those excluded from the license.