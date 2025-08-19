10 billionaires under 30

There are currently, 21 billionaires under 30 around the world, according Forbes. Surprisingly, only two are self-made, while the rest inherited fortunes, mainly from Europe’s family-owned empires. Germany leads with heirs like Johannes von Baumbach, the world’s youngest billionaire at 19, valued at $5.4 billion from pharma giant Boehringer Ingelheim.

Italy follows with Francesco and Romolo Del Vecchio, heirs to eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. Beyond Europe, billionaires include South Korea’s Kim Jung-youn and Brazil’s Pedro Franceschi. The few self-made standouts are Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, and Ed Craven, cofounder of crypto betting platform Stake.com. The ranking highlights how inheritance, not innovation, fuels most billionaire success stories under 30.