War and inflation threaten global economy

The world economy's fragile recovery from the Covid-induced crisis is now threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine and soaring commodity prices.

Here are four questions regarding the risks to global GDP:

Will growth stall?

"The war happened right at a time when Europe and the US had a recovery that was going really well. Projections in Europe were among the highest ... (in) the last 20 years," said Jacob Kirkegaard, resident senior fellow with the German Marshall Fund of the United States in their Brussels office.

In just two weeks, the war has had a "material impact" on the economy, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday, revising the growth outlook for the eurozone to 3.7 per cent for 2022, from 4.2 per cent forecast in December.

The war and sanctions, which include a US ban on Russian oil imports, are raising prices of energy and other key commodities like wheat, fertilisers and metals to surge, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said.

That comes "on top of already high inflation," Georgieva said.

"We got through a crisis like no other with the pandemic. We are now in an even more shocking territory."