Xi touts China’s huge economy as base of free trade in APEC speech

President Xi Jinping pegged China as the pivot point for global free trade Thursday, vowing to keep his “super-sized” economy open and warning against protectionism in a global economy eviscerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buoyed by the signing of the world’s largest trade pact over the weekend, Xi said the Asia-Pacific is the “forerunner driving global growth” in a world hit by “multiple challenges” including the coronavirus.

He vowed “openness” to trade and refuted any possibility of the “decoupling” of China’s economy—in his only comments nodding to the hostile trade policy of Donald Trump’s US administration, which has battered China with tariffs and tech restrictions.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, brings together 21 Pacific Rim countries including the world’s two biggest economies, accounting for about 60 per cent of global GDP.