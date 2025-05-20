G7 finance leaders gather with Ukraine, tariff concerns at fore

Top finance leaders from the G7 nations gather in Canada starting Tuesday, with concerns including war in Ukraine at the fore while the advanced economies grapple with fallout from US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

In talks running through Thursday, leaders are set to discuss global economic conditions, with participants seeking a common position on Ukraine, while issues like non-market practices are also on the agenda.

The talks come amid an uncertain approach among the G7 democracies towards the war in Ukraine -- after Russia's invasion in 2022 -- since Trump returned to the presidency this year.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko will be present as well at the meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors in Canada's western province of Alberta. He is due to take media questions Tuesday.