EU, India say 'good progress' made towards trade deal

The EU and India's trade chiefs said Friday after talks that they were getting closer to a trade deal between the 27-nation bloc and the world's most populous nation.

Brussels is pressing to seal an agreement with New Delhi as US President Donald Trump has rocked the global order.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said the two sides were getting nearer after an "intense two-day marathon of talks" with Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal in Brussels.