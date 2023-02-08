Rouble hits near one-month low vs dollar, Russia increases FX sales

It gained 0.4 per cent to trade at 76.01 versus the euro and had firmed 0.1 per cent against the yuan to 10.41.

Increased sales of China’s yuan will support the rouble, but it will remain in a moderately declining trend, said Alor Broker in a note.

Russia plans to sell 8.9 billion roubles ($125.62 million) worth of foreign currency per day from Tuesday, a near three-fold increase on the previous month, compensating for lower oil and gas revenue.

Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed Russia’s federal budget to a deficit of about $25 billion in January, as sanctions and the cost of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine choke the economy’s prospects. January oil and gas revenues were 46.4 per cent lower year-on-year.