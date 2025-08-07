Higher US tariffs kick in for dozens of trading partners

The United States began charging higher tariffs on goods from dozens of trading partners Thursday, in a major escalation of President Donald Trump's drive to reshape global commerce in America's favour.

Shortly before the new levies kicked in, Washington separately announced it would double Indian tariffs to 50 per cent and hit many semiconductor imports from around the world with a 100-per cent levy.

As an executive order signed last week by Trump took effect, US import duties rose from 10 per cent to levels between 15 per cent and 41 per cent for a list of trading partners.

Many imports from economies including the European Union, Japan and South Korea now face a 15-per cent tariff, even with deals struck with Washington to avert steeper threatened levies.

But others like India face a 25-per cent duty -- to be doubled in three weeks to 50 per cent -- while Syria, Myanmar and Laos face staggering levels at either 40 per cent or 41 per cent.