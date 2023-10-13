IEA cuts forecast for growth in oil demand in 2024

However, the Paris-based agency that advises the United States and other industrialised countries, raised its 2023 demand forecast to 2.3 million bpd, from a previous estimate of 2.2 million.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, began limiting supplies in 2022 to support prices.

In September, global benchmark Brent hit 10-month highs after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their combined 1.3 million bpd cuts until the end of the year.

"If extra cuts are unwound in January, the balance could shift to surplus, which would go some way to help replenish depleted inventories," the agency said.