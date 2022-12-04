Why the US Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms

EU countries consider that 200 billion euros ($207 billion) out of the total is tied to locally produced content provisions that potentially violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says that while subsidies to foster energy transition are fair game, they should comply with WTO rules and there should be a level playing field.

Not only do the tax breaks put European companies at a disadvantage to U.S. rivals, but EU state aid rules prevent EU countries from offering as generous tax breaks to companies looking to set up factories as they can get in the United States.

The EU is not Washington’s only ally up in arms about the package, with South Korea also concerned its carmakers will not be eligible for the U.S. tax breaks.