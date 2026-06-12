Elon Musk becomes first trillionaire as SpaceX vaults over $2 trillion after record IPO

SpaceX jumped 23 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Friday, as investors piled in to the world's largest IPO and bet on Elon Musk's sprawling empire spanning rockets, internet service and AI.

The stock was last trading at $166 a share after opening for trading at $150, making SpaceX the sixth-largest U.S. company, with a market value above $2 trillion.

The company's debut is widely viewed as a dress rehearsal for a new generation of mega-listings, with market participants watching for signals on investor appetite ahead of forthcoming IPOs for AI heavyweights Anthropic and OpenAI.

SpaceX's stock performance was being closely scrutinized in part because some bankers said the IPO market could face difficulties if SpaceX shares close below Thursday's pricing level of $135 a share.