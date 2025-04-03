China says ‘firmly opposes’ new US tariffs, vows ‘countermeasures’

China on Thursday said it “firmly opposes” sweeping new US tariffs on its exports, vowing “countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests”.

US tariffs “do not comply with international trade rules and seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant parties”, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said in a statement.

It urged Washington to “immediately cancel” the new tariffs, warning they “endanger global economic development” and would hurt US interests and international supply chains.