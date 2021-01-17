Govt approves 2 more stimulus packages worth Tk 27b

The government approved two more stimulus packages worth Taka 27 billion to infuse dynamism into cottage, micro and medium industry to offset COVID-19 shock, improve rural marginal people’s livelihood and expand social safety nets for extreme poor, aged-people and widows, reports BSS.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has approved these two stimulus packages while implementation of the packages will start shortly, said a finance ministry press release on Sunday.

The release said with the addition of two latest packages, the total number of stimulus packages now stood at 23 with an overall outlay of Taka 1.24 trillion which is 4.44 per cent of GDP.

The size of the freshly approved first stimulus package is Taka 15 billion and out of this amount, Taka 3 billion will be given to the SME Foundation for expanding its operations meant for the cottage and SMEs alongside facilitating the female entrepreneurs.