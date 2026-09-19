Non-performing loans below 5pc in 13 banks: How the banks rank

Pubali Bank ranks third on the list of banks with the lowest level of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the country. At the end of last June, the bank’s NPL ratio stood at 2.46 per cent. By then, out of the bank’s total outstanding loans of Tk 72,576 crore (Tk 725.76 billion), Tk 1,789 crore (17.89 billion) was classified as non-performing.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Pubali Bank Managing Director Mohammad Ali said, “No loan at this bank has been granted based on the sole advice or personal recommendation of me or any senior official. Loans are approved through a fully institutional and systematic assessment process. The borrower’s personal or political identity is also not taken into consideration when granting loans.”

Mohammad Ali further said, “Most of the bank’s large loans have been provided to essential business sectors such as food and food products, education, healthcare, housing, and garments. As a result, a relatively small proportion of our loans have become non-performing. We are now increasing our focus on consumer lending.”

Citizens Bank, a new-generation bank that ranks fourth on the list, had an NPL ratio of 2.65 per cent at the end of last June.

Prime Bank ranks fifth. At the end of last June, the bank’s NPLs amounted to Tk 948 crore (Tk9.48 billion), equivalent to 2.74 per cent of its total loans.

Prime Bank is followed by City Bank in sixth place. At the end of last June, City Bank’s non-performing loans (NPLs) amounted to Tk 1,514 crore (Tk 115.14 billion), equivalent to 2.79 per cent of the bank’s total outstanding loans.