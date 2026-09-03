Bangladesh has highest non-performing loan rate in world

According to Bangladesh Bank, non-performing loans in the country's banking sector rose to Tk 6.07 trillion (606,555 crore) at the end of June 2026, which was 32.78 per cent of the total loans disbursed by banks.

At the end of March 2026, the amount of non-performing loans stood at Tk 5.89 trillion (588,704 crore). It increased by Tk 178.51 billion (17,851 crore) in just three months. Earlier, in September 2025, non-performing loans had reached a record Tk 6.45 trillion (644,515 crore).

Experts say a large portion of these non-performing loans did not emerge suddenly. During the previous Awami League government, many troubled loans had been shown as regular for years through repeated rescheduling, special concessions and accounting changes.

Following the political changeover, reviews of banks' asset quality and audits by domestic and foreign institutions have revealed the true extent of irregularities, fraud and anonymous loans. As a result, a huge volume of loans that had previously remained hidden has now turned into non-performing loans.

The five merged banks are in the worst condition. More than 80 per cent of the loans disbursed by these banks are non-performing. Apart from these, more than half of the loans of several other state-owned and private banks have also become non-performing. Fake and anonymous loans issued under political influence, weak oversight, a business downturn and the energy crisis have also contributed to the rise in non-performing loans.