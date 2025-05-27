Business not in good shape, investment low

A factory named Chandra Towel Tex in Gazipur has been facing a gas supply crisis since 14 April. With no gas pressure, the factory has been manufacturing only one-third of its usual towel output using alternative methods powered by electricity. This has severely affected its exports. More than five hundred workers and employees are employed at the factory.

Informing Prothom Alo about the situation, Towel Tex Managing Director M Shahadat Hossain said on Monday, “We usually export towels worth an average of USD 600,000 per month. Due to the production collapse, we haven’t been able to export anything over the past month. This has raised concerns about paying salaries and allowances on time.”

Industries across the country have long been suffering due to the gas crisis. Several other challenges also persist—high interest rates on bank loans, a deteriorating law and order situation, and political uncertainty.

With high inflation weakening people’s purchasing power, demand for goods has also slowed. In addition, businesses face problems such as corruption, tax complexities, bureaucratic delays, long waiting times at the port, and more.