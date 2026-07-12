"The global Muslim lifestyle and halal industry is evolving rapidly, and consumers are looking for products that combine quality, functionality and timeless design," said Abu Adam, Manager Sales Planning and Operations, ILLIYEEN. "Our participation in the D-8 Halal Expo is an opportunity to present a luxury brand on an international platform and connect with a wider Muslim consumer market."

The participation marks an important step in the brand's international expansion strategy as it explores opportunities in Southeast Asia, one of the fastest-growing markets for modest fashion and halal lifestyle products.

The D-8 market spans more than 1.2 billion people across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Türkiye, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The expo also serves as a platform for businesses seeking to expand within the growing halal economy.

According to industry estimates, global Muslim consumer spending reached US$2.43 trillion in 2023 and is projected to rise to US$3.36 trillion by 2028. The global modest fashion market alone is expected to grow from US$327 billion to US$433 billion over the same period.