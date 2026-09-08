Most of Bangladesh’s 14,000kg gold reserves stored in UK

Bangladesh Bank currently has around 14,278kg of gold in its reserves, worth approximately Tk13,436 crore (134.3 billion). A large portion of this gold is stored at the Bank of England, the UK’s central bank. The remainder is kept at several international banks and in Bangladesh Bank’s own vaults.

The information comes from Bangladesh Bank’s audited report for the 2025–26 financial year. According to the report, the quantity of gold held in the central bank’s reserves remained unchanged during the past financial year. However, its value increased significantly as gold prices rose in the global market.

Bangladesh Bank held a total of 459,163.52 troy ounces of gold in 2024–25, and the amount remained unchanged at the end of 2025–26. The total value of the gold increased from Tk 110.14 billion in 2024–25 to Tk134.36 billion at the end of the latest financial year. In other words, while the quantity remained unchanged, the market value of the gold increased by around Tk 24.22 billion.

Gold, silver and platinum are generally measured in troy ounces in international markets. One troy ounce equals 31.1035 grams, while a standard ounce weighs 28.35 grams and is commonly used to measure everyday goods, including food.

In Bangladesh and elsewhere in South Asia, gold is generally measured in bhori or tola. One bhori equals 11.66 grams. Based on that measure, Bangladesh Bank holds around 14,282kg, or 14.28 tonnes, of gold, equivalent to approximately 1,224,588 bhori.