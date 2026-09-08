Most of Bangladesh’s 14,000kg gold reserves stored in UK
Bangladesh Bank currently has around 14,278kg of gold in its reserves, worth approximately Tk13,436 crore (134.3 billion). A large portion of this gold is stored at the Bank of England, the UK’s central bank. The remainder is kept at several international banks and in Bangladesh Bank’s own vaults.
The information comes from Bangladesh Bank’s audited report for the 2025–26 financial year. According to the report, the quantity of gold held in the central bank’s reserves remained unchanged during the past financial year. However, its value increased significantly as gold prices rose in the global market.
Bangladesh Bank held a total of 459,163.52 troy ounces of gold in 2024–25, and the amount remained unchanged at the end of 2025–26. The total value of the gold increased from Tk 110.14 billion in 2024–25 to Tk134.36 billion at the end of the latest financial year. In other words, while the quantity remained unchanged, the market value of the gold increased by around Tk 24.22 billion.
Gold, silver and platinum are generally measured in troy ounces in international markets. One troy ounce equals 31.1035 grams, while a standard ounce weighs 28.35 grams and is commonly used to measure everyday goods, including food.
In Bangladesh and elsewhere in South Asia, gold is generally measured in bhori or tola. One bhori equals 11.66 grams. Based on that measure, Bangladesh Bank holds around 14,282kg, or 14.28 tonnes, of gold, equivalent to approximately 1,224,588 bhori.
Gold prices rise globally and in Bangladesh
Investors around the world have increasingly turned to gold over the past two years amid geopolitical uncertainty and US President Donald Trump’s trade policies. This has pushed gold prices sharply higher in global markets.
According to GoldPrice.org, the international price of gold was US$3,297 per ounce in June 2025. It rose to US$5,600 on 29 January this year before declining. On 30 June, the price stood at US$4,024 per ounce. Most recently, it was US$4,430 per ounce last Sunday.
Gold prices have also risen in Bangladesh. An analysis of data from the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) shows that domestic gold prices began rising after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. In July 2023, the price of one bhori of gold crossed Tk 100,000 for the first time.
In June 2025, the price of 22-carat gold was Tk 170,236 per bhori. By June this year, it had risen to Tk 221,966. As of last Sunday, the price of high-quality gold stood at Tk 235,146 per bhori.
Where is Bangladesh’s gold stored?
According to Bangladesh Bank’s financial report, its gold reserves are stored at several international banks as well as in the central bank’s own vaults.
The largest portion—around 188,927 troy ounces—is stored at the Bank of England and is used in lending activities. Instead of simply keeping the gold in the Bank of England’s vaults, Bangladesh Bank can lend it to other banks or financial institutions in the international market for a specified period to generate additional income. In return, Bangladesh Bank receives interest or fees at an agreed rate.
Another 83,961 troy ounces are held directly in Bangladesh Bank’s own vaults in Bangladesh.
The remaining gold is held as deposits or investments with two major UK-based international banks—Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC. As of June, Standard Chartered held 92,739 troy ounces of gold, worth around Tk 45.66 billion, while HSBC held 93,535 troy ounces, worth approximately Tk 46.05 billion.
Alongside gold, Bangladesh Bank also holds 168,728 troy ounces of silver in its own vaults. The quantity of silver remained unchanged over the past year, but its market value rose from Tk 750 million to around Tk1.21 billion because of higher prices.
People familiar with the banking sector said demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has increased amid global economic uncertainty. This has pushed up gold prices and increased the monetary value of Bangladesh Bank’s reserves.
Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the private research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the way reserves are held is an important aspect of central bank portfolio management.
He said Bangladesh Bank’s decision to hold gold with domestic and foreign banks was made after careful consideration, as gold has traditionally been considered a reliable form of collateral and a safe investment.
With international gold prices continuing to rise, he said, maintaining a significant gold reserve could be viewed as a positive and profitable investment.